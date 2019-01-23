A total of 80 percent of American voters support imposing “tough new restrictions” on legal immigration to the United States from some of the most dangerous areas of the world.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals massive support for restricting legal immigration — wherein the U.S. imports more than 1.5 million foreign nationals every year — from parts of the world that produce terrorism.

The poll finds that 80 percent of American voters said they support implementing “tough” restrictions on legal immigration from terrorist-producing countries, a plan supported by President Trump and partially enforced through his constitutional travel ban.

About 94 percent of Republican voters said they want legal immigration restrictions on terrorist-sanctioned countries, along with 71 percent of Democrats and 79 percent of swing voters.

Additionally, 84 percent of American voters said they want U.S. foreign aid reduced or ended to those terrorist-producing countries.

The country’s current legal immigration system admits hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals from countries that suffer severely from terrorism, including Iran, Pakistan, Syria, Libya, and Sudan.

Over the last decade, alone, the U.S. has admitted 150,000 foreign nationals from countries that the State Department recognizes as state-sponsors of terrorism. This included 117,000 foreign nationals from these countries who were admitted through the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

From the foreign countries that Trump’s travel ban has halted all immigration from — including Chad, Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen — the U.S. has admitted more than 130,000 nationals in the last decade, a population four times the size of Beverly Hills, California.

Every year, more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants are admitted to the U.S., with the current foreign-born population booming to an unprecedented high of roughly 44 million individuals. As Breitbart News exposed, since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, there have been at least 580 individuals convicted of terrorism with 380 of those individuals being foreign-born.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.