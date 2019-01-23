Report: ‘Multiple Shot’ in SunTrust Bank Hostage Situation

Reports indicate multiple individuals were shot in a SunTrust Bank hostage situation in Sebring, Florida, on Wednesday.

No reports detail the extent of injuries.

NBC News reports “multiple” people were shot in the incident. Negotiations with the suspect failed at first, so the Highland County Sheriff’s Office sent in the SWAT team. The suspect surrendered thereafter.

Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell said, “I know there have been multiple people shot. These are civilians injuries and I’m not going into any more into that.”

The Sun-Sentinel reports “several down” in the attack, but does not provide any details on the injured.

