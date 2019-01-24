CNN: White House Drafting $7 Billion National Emergency Draft Wall Plan

The White House is preparing a much-anticipated plan to have President Donald Trump declare a national emergency at the southern border, CNN reported Thursday evening.

The report stated that under the draft plan, more than $7 billion could be allocated to build a barrier at the U.S. southern border. CNN cited what it claimed was a portion of the draft presidential proclamation, “The massive amount of aliens who unlawfully enter the United States each day is a direct threat to the safety and security of our nation and constitutes a national emergency.”

The report cited more of what it said was wording included in a version of the draft that a U.S. official told the outlet was updated at least last week, “Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C 1601, et seq.), hereby declare that a national emergency exists at the southern border of the United States.”

Funds broken down would come from four places, according to the official cited in the report: $3.6 billion from military construction funds,$3 billion from Pentagon civil works funds, $681 million from Treasury forfeiture funds, and $200 million from the Department of Homeland Security.

President Trump has repeatedly expressed that he could declare a state of emergency at the southern border and release funds to build a border barrier and secure the border. He has also said repeatedly that he would rather not accomplish the task by exercising that option.

Work on the barrier would be done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to the report.

Thursday marked the 34th day of a partial government shutdown, as Democrat congressional leadership has refused to negotiate on the president’s request of $5.7 billion to fund a small portion of wall or barrier and for border security on the southern border.

