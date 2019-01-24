Ohio Steel Mill, Idled from Free Trade, to Reopen Thanks to Trump’s Tariffs

An Ohio steel mill, forced into closure by free trade and imports, is reopening this year thanks to President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on foreign steel imports.

Republic Steel executives told Cleveland.com that the rolling steel mill is set to reopen in Lorain, Ohio, with 60 employees being initially hired to restart production.

“Over 60 employees have been hired and completed training, and the mill has undergone a complete refurbishment,” executives said in a statement. “We have successfully run internal production trials, and now anticipate receiving sufficient orders to support moving to a production mode in the 2nd Quarter of this year.”

The United Steelworkers union, which represents the steel mill’s laid off American steelworkers, said they are looking forward to working with Republic Steel to reopen the facility, but officials said they have to be officially informed by the company of the reopening.

“We have reached out to company representatives, and are waiting for their response,” the union’s executives told Cleveland.com. “At this time, none of our members have been recalled from lay-off. The USW is committed to work with Republic Steel to facilitate the startup and return our members to work as soon as possible.”

Lorain, Ohio, was devastated in 2016 when Republic Steel announced it was laying off about 200 American steelworkers and idling its steel mill due to free trade and foreign dumping of steel in the U.S.

The American steel jobs were subsequently offshored to South Korea, the Phillippines, and Taiwan, where domestic workers are paid much less than U.S. workers. Republic Steel, due to free trade, offshored close to 450 American steel jobs between 2012 and 2015 to countries like Spain and Canada.

In total, free trade has cost more than 275,000 American workers their manufacturing jobs in Ohio from 1994 to the present day. U.S. free trade with Mexico has cost Ohio nearly 35,000 jobs, leaving those American workers displaced. Likewise, about 106,400 U.S. jobs were eliminated due to free trade with China.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.