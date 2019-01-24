While financial commentators wring their hands over the economic future, with some warning of an upcoming recession, small businesses are booming.

According to the latest data from Gallup, U.S. small business owners are more optimistic about business conditions now than at any point in recorded history. In its latest quarterly survey, a record 80 percent of small business owners say their company’s financial situation is good.

…

While small businesses are still booming, there are storm clouds on the horizon. House Democrats have proposed a slew of anti-business regulations including dramatic tax hikes, job-killing regulations, and a $15 minimum wage. Even if Senate Republicans succeed in blocking these bad policies, they still create business uncertainty which reduces optimism, expansion, and hiring.