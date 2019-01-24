Poll: Joe Biden Takes the Lead Among Democrats in 2020 Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Democrats seeking to clinch the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in 2020, according to a recent poll.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll — which surveyed 1.996 registered voters between January 18 and 22— found that 26 percent of registered Democrats support Biden, while 16 percent of Democrats favor Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and 9 percent of voters preferred Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Biden has not made an official announcement regarding his candidacy for 2020, although he had mentioned earlier in January that he would decide on running for president at the end of the month.

Democratic men and women favored Biden over the second most popular potential candidate, Sanders. The poll noted that 28 percent of Democratic women voters favored Biden while 14 percent preferred Sanders.

Among men, 23 percent of Democratic voters preferred Biden while 19 percent leaned towards Sanders, according to the poll.

Along generational lines, 18 percent of Democratic voters among Baby Boomers and Gen Xers picked Biden as their top choice to run in 2020. Younger Democratic voters among Millennials and Generation Z favored Sanders over Biden.

Although the former vice president is gaining popularity in the polls among Democrats, explosive revelations about a $1.5 billion deal he and his son Hunter made with the Chinese government-backed Bank of China may cause voters to sour on Biden.

Biden and his son inked the deal just ten days after the vice president and his son returned from a trip to China aboard Air Force Two.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer, in his book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, detailed how Biden may have helped Hunter secure the $1.5 billion deal with a China-based investment firm that had ties to a Chinese atomic energy company indicted for “nuclear power conspiracy against the United States.”