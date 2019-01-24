Poll: Vast Majority of Voters Want Crackdown on Illegal Alien Crime

An overwhelming majority of American voters say they want to see a crackdown on crimes committed by illegal aliens living in the United States.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that more than 80 percent of American voters either strongly or somewhat support a crackdown on illegal alien crime.

This includes 96 percent of Republican voters, 70 percent of Democrat voters, and 79 percent of swing voters. A crackdown on illegal alien crime also has widespread support across racial demographic groups.

Roughly 85 percent of white Americans support a crackdown on illegal alien crime, as well as 74 percent of Hispanic Americans and 73 percent of black Americans.

Suburban voters, by a large majority of 83 percent, want more enforcement of illegal alien crime.

Last year, alone, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested nearly 2,000 convicted and suspected illegal alien killers, leaving behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

Illegal aliens have been accused of murdering Americans in some of the most high-profile cases in the country.

Days before New Year’s Eve, 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran of Knoxville, Tennessee, was killed in a car crash allegedly caused by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo.

Likewise, the day after Christmas, 33-year-old Newman, California, police officer Ronil Singh was gunned down during a traffic stop and allegedly killed by 32-year-old illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga.

Madison Wells, a 16-year-old, was allegedly stabbed to death by her former boyfriend, an illegal alien, at a New Jersey home last year, Breitbart News reported. The most famous murder has been the case of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa who was allegedly killed by 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, who is accused of dumping her body in a rural cornfield.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.