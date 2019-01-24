Watch Live – Nancy Pelosi to Speak on Government Shutdown Votes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will speak on Thursday morning regarding the historically long government shutdown.

Pelosi will speak on Thursday morning regarding the government shutdown.

The Senate will take up two separate bills on Thursday to end the government shutdown. President Donald Trump proposed one bill that would provide $5.7 billion in border wall funding in exchange for a temporary extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for illegal aliens. The other bill pushed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will re-open the government without any increased wall funding.

Pelosi reportedly will propose a new bill on Thursday that will provide for more border security such as drones and more border patrols– without funding for a border wall. The Speaker faces increasing resistance from her rank-and-file as many Democrats believe that they should negotiate with Trump on border wall funding.