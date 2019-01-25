2020: Maddow to Kamala: ‘Good Chance’ You’ll Win Nomination

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow told Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday evening that “there’s a good chance” she will win her party’s nomination and take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

“Senator Harris, I am excited to see the effect that you have on the primary process,” Maddow gushed. “I think that you are going to be a formidable contender. I will just say honestly I think that there’s a good chance that you are going to win the nomination.”

The influential host who often tries to get favored Democrats “over” with her left-wing audience also added: “You in a general election fight against Donald Trump would be the funnest thing in the world to cover.”

Left-wing activists in the Resistance have been salivating at the chance to frame a race between Harris and Trump as a battle between the former prosecutor and the “crook.”

Maddow’s comments about Harris’s chances are especially interesting since Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Maddow’s college pal from Stanford and fellow Rhodes Scholar, seems to be on a collision course with Harris in South Carolina, the critical make-or-break early primary state in which the majority of voters are likely to be black.

If Booker enters the 2020 race, he and Harris will spend tons of time in the Palmetto State, where black voters may have to decide which candidate best understands the black American experience.