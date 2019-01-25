Donald Trump Reacts to Roger Stone Arrest — ‘Who Alerted CNN?’

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that political consultant Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI early Friday morning.

“Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

An armed team of FBI agents arrived at Stone’s home in the pre-dawn hours to arrest him. Trump suggested that the display of force employed against an over 60-year-old political consultant was unnecessary.

“Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better,” he wrote.

Footage of the arrest was captured by CNN, who had cameras in place as the FBI arrived.

“Who alerted CNN to be there?” Trump asked.

CNN's @davidgshortell was on the ground when Roger Stone was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., this morning. He says he was monitoring the situation because of "unusual grand jury activity in Washington D.C. yesterday." https://t.co/Ljjyb8zTVN pic.twitter.com/O5rSFqbOcZ — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

CNN claimed their reporter noticed increased activity at the grand jury in Washington, DC, on Thursday and traveled to Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday morning.

Stone was charged by Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation with process crimes — one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN on Friday that the charges had nothing to do with President Trump.

“Look, I know that the charges are about whether or not he gave false statements and that’s on that individual,” Sanders said. “That has nothing to do with the president.”