The Drudge Report flashed a banner headline on Friday afternoon that lawmakers have reached a deal to reopen the government and end the longest shutdown in history, at least “temporarily.”

The Drudge Report went up with three banner headlines announcing the news early Friday afternoon. The first read, “SOURCE: SHUTDOWN AGREEMENT REACHED.” The second said, “ANNOUNCEMENT SET FOR 1 PM.” The third said, “GOVT TO REOPEN ‘TEMPORARILY'”:

It is thus far unclear what the parameters are of a deal, as this is a breaking story. But CNN’s Manu Raju also reported that the White House is planning an afternoon announcement:

The White House is now making plans for an afternoon event today, where President Trump is poised to make an announcement about the border and the government shutdown, per @jeffzeleny @kaitlancollins. Invoking national emergency has been on the table — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 25, 2019

To reopen the government, a plan would need a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, 60 votes in the Senate, and support from President Donald Trump. Democrats control the House, and Republicans control the Senate with a 53-seat majority. A quarter of the federal government has been shut down since before Christmas as Trump has pushed Congress to fund his planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Major Garrett of CBS News also confirmed, after Drudge, that there is a looming announcement from Trump on a shutdown deal:

Senior administration officials expect @realDonaldTrump to endorse short-term funding bill to reopen government in next hour. Final details being worked out in WH convos now. Unclear if 2 or 3 weeks. Border debate will continue. Stress on Govt systems was increasing. — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) January 25, 2019

After that, Jordian Fabian of The Hill newspaper sent a pool report to the White House press pool announcing a announcement is likely but the White House has yet to confirm anything. “By now, you have all seen reports the president is planning to make an announcement this afternoon related to the shutdown. The White House has not officially confirmed this,” Fabian wrote. “However, your pooler can report that preparations are being made in the Rose Garden for some kind of announcements. A riser has been set up, ropes put in place, and a TelePrompter placed facing the Oval. If you would like to cover this (maybe happening) event in person, I suggest trying to get over here as soon as you can. Stay tuned for more details.”

This new development comes in the wake of news that several major airports experienced flight delays on Friday morning due to the shutdown affecting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Friday morning about the delays. “We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA.”



Sanders later confirmed that the president will speak at the White House in the Rose Garden at 1:30 p.m.:

The President will make remarks regarding the shutdown in the Rose Garden today at 1:30pm. This will be an open press event. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 25, 2019

But it remains to be seen if all sides will sign off on the deal. CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is involved in the negotiations, but again to reopen the government the president, a majority in the House, and 60 senators would need to agree on a deal.

After the White House announcement from Sanders, Drudge added another headline in red onto his group in the banner questioning whether this deal would have money for the president’s wall: “NO WALL FUNDS.”

Then, the Washington Post seemed to confirm these details that Drudge first reported. “Congressional leaders, Trump have reached a tentative deal to temporarily reopen the government without wall funds, according to Hill officials,” the Post reported. “With President Trump’s approval, the pact would reopen the government for three weeks while leaving the issue of $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall to further talks. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram says the deal is likely to be a three-week continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels, and would potentially be approved in the House by a voice vote: