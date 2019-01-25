New York Times Wants to ‘Expose Christian Schools’

New York Times reporter Dan Levin is asking Twitter users who attended Christian schools to share their experiences using the hashtag #exposechristianschools:

I'm a New York Times reporter writing about #exposechristianschools. Are you in your 20s or younger who went to a Christian school? I'd like to hear about your experience and its impact on your life. Please DM me. — Dan Levin (@globaldan) January 24, 2019

Levin tweeted that he wants “to hear about all experiences, including positive stories/impact about your time in school,” implying that likely most responses to the hashtag would be negative:

#ExposePublicSchools would be a good story. The shit goes on in those schools will make your hair stand up. — Steph (@steph93065) January 25, 2019

Many Twitter users have been calling out the bigotry behind the hashtag – which self-proclaimed “exvangelical” writer Chris Stroop takes credit for creating:

As the Daily Caller observed, the heightened hostility toward Christians on the social media platform comes in the wake of left-wing activists’ condemnation of watercolor artist Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, who returned to teach art recently at the Immanuel Christian School, which holds and teaches Christian beliefs about human sexuality and traditional marriage between one man and one woman:

We know "Christian" schools hypocritically discriminate against LGBT students. #ExposeChristianSchools https://t.co/WTDaVOak5b — Peace Is Active (@peaceisactive) January 19, 2019

Karen Pence's Anti-LGBTQ School To Receive 100 Copies Of LGBTQ Children's Book #ExposeChristianSchools https://t.co/A6CElEctAG — Bill Casti (@billcasti1) January 20, 2019

Mike Pence @VP asks "what kind of anti-Christian bigot would keep us from being anti-gay bigots?" The problem w/the #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag is that these homophobic schools aren't Christian – they're Evangelical Supremacist. https://t.co/bIVz5XqBKx via @HuffPostPol — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 19, 2019

The anti-Christian hostility toward the Pences veered immediately to the recent news story of the Covington Catholic High School students who found themselves at the center of a national media hoax that pundits across the political spectrum immediately pounced upon before bothering to research all available information.

Deceptively edited video of the Catholic students – attending the March for Life in Washington – portrayed them as disrespecting Native American activist Nathan Phillips and the religious sect known as the Black Hebrew Israelites. However, other video of the entire encounter shows the students were not only verbally accosted and insulted by the black activists – who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at them – but that Philips himself initiated the encounter with the young students, yet failed to provoke them.

#StandWithCovington

You do know the hashtag #exposechristianchools trended only after the #FakeNews story about the #Covington kids,right? — jon w (@jonwins) January 24, 2019

#exposechristianchools is an incredibly bigoted hashtag. If people were tweeting this about any other religion, it would (rightfully) stir up a lot of outrage. I say all of this as a Jew who went to Yeshiva. It’s wrong. — Jeremy Bell (@bellvedere) January 25, 2019

Like a NYT obituary, this story is already written. Just looking for a few first hand stories that confirm what he already knows. https://t.co/87qoYxj5qB — Patrick Deneen (@PatrickDeneen) January 24, 2019

#exposechristianchools FUCK OFF! MAINSTREAM MEDIA LIES AND DOCTORED, CHERRY PICKED FOOTAGE STRIKES AGAIN! YOU'RE STARTING TO REALLY PISS US OFF! — Die Hard Patriot (@Doug_1964) January 24, 2019

If we had a great experience will that be shared in your op-Ed or just the negative stories to validate your #ExposeChristianSchools position??? — Daniel Branon (@DanielBranon830) January 24, 2019

Of all the disgusting, disgraceful, horrifying, anti-American hashtag campaigns I’ve seen on this platform #ExposeChristianSchools is the most egregious. Anyone promoting this atrocious garbage should hang their heads in eternal shame. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 20, 2019

Sooooo then by “expose” you mean “share positive stories”….??? — Teresa Bryson🇺🇸 (@teresabryson7) January 24, 2019

Just a hunch, but this will be a largely, if not exclusively, negative hit job on Christian schools#Judeophobia, meet #Christianophobia — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 24, 2019

Interestingly, two new hashtags developed from #exposechristianschools: #exposepublicschools and #exposemuslimschools:

Apparently #ExposeChristianSchools is trending in the US. Let’s start a real one: MOST of today’s PUBLIC (or government) schools are PC-obsessed, safe-space, leftist indoctrination fortresses that utterly FAIL our kids & our country. #ExposePublicSchools — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 19, 2019

In public school they are now teaching that Boys can be girls and girls can be boys. They teach about oral and anal sex , they indoctrinate children with the agendas they choose. If we are going to #ExposeChristianSchool then let’s be fair and #ExposePublicSchools — ⫷ † SavedGrace† ⫸ (@yeshua_porvida) January 19, 2019

#ExposeMuslimSchools we had a religion teacher tell us we couldn’t shake boys hands because they touch their genitals with their hands and that’s premarital sex — Farah | فرح (@xfarahalyx) January 19, 2019

Despite the bigotry against Christians behind the #3xposechristianschools hashtag, many graduates of Christian schools were happy to share their positive experiences on Twitter:

If and when @nytimes becomes interested in the pressing need to #exposepublicschools, I’d be happy to help.https://t.co/ME1mbDUjvX — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) January 25, 2019

Graduated from a Christian high school in Columbus, Ohio. It gave me a solid foundation for understanding and succeeding in the world, but more importantly, it helped me graduate, grow up, take responsibility and become a man. — Dylan R. Harrington (@DylHarrington) January 25, 2019

Christian school for 2nd-12th grade, along with my siblings. Each of us graduated with bachelor's degrees from a Christian college, and I have a master's degree from a Christian university. Now in my 21st year of teaching at a Christian school. No sad stories to tell. So blessed! — Stephanie (@b_stephanielynn) January 25, 2019

I’m 20. Went to a Catholic school for 6 years and I am forever greatful. Received an incredible education with better teachers than underpaid private school teachers. Learned manners and chivalry, how to work hard, and a good grounding in moral values. #ExposeChristianSchools — Ian Rigby (@IanMRigby) January 25, 2019

I am indebted to Christian schools for my livelihood, character, unwavering, life long friendships. Catholic education taught me to be a gentleman, intellectually curious, and keen to the notion that faith and reason are the 2 wings on which the human spirit rises. — Mark Laliberte (@MarkLaliberteMN) January 25, 2019

My six year old granddaughter goes to a Christian school and can read at the second grade level. She's well adjusted, happy, and thriving. I went to a Christian school through 8th grade back in the stone age, have three masters and working on a doctorate now at age 50. — John Sheeley (@ljsheeley3) January 25, 2019

I went from a public junior high school to an all boy catholic high school because my best friend was going there. I went from an unmotivated C student to a very disciplined A student. That discipline carried me all the way through med school. Worked out good for me. — JM (@JamesMa30751041) January 25, 2019

Hi, I had an amazing experience during 8 years of Catholic school where I was surrounded by teachers, coaches and administrators who challenged me to be the best student I could be every single day. I had so many opportunities that I would not have if I went to public school — AJ Abate (@aj_abate) January 24, 2019

I'm in my 30s. Went to Christian school and and deeply appreciative for the sacrifice my parents made to send me there. I got an excellent education, a deep grounding of my faith and learned how to act & dress professionally. Christian schools are wonderful. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) January 24, 2019