A plurality of conservatives wanted President Trump to stick to his “America First” immigration plan and not reopen the federal government without securing at least some amount of border wall funding, a new poll finds.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll found that a slight plurality, about 43 percent, of conservative voters said they would view Trump less favorably if he reopened the federal government without securing any border wall funding, as he announced he will do on Friday.

Nearly 40 percent of Republican voters and 38 percent of Trump supporters said they would find the president “less favorable” for reopening the federal government without securing the funds to build a wall on the southern border to stop mass illegal immigration.

Republicans, Trump supporters, and conservatives are largely split on the issue. A plurality of Republicans and Trump supporters said the reopening of the government without wall funding would have no impact on their views towards Trump.

A small minority of those voters said they would be more favorable towards Trump for reopening the government without securing wall funding.

Border crossings in November 2018 — the last month from which data is available — hit close to 52,000, marking the highest level of illegal immigration in the month of November since 2006. Projections indicate that illegal immigration for next year will reach 600,000 border crossings, the highest level of illegal immigration in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, drug overdoses in 2017 killed an unprecedented 72,287 U.S. residents, nearly three times the number of individuals killed by global terrorism. Nearly 50,000 of those deadly overdoses were caused by either heroin or fentanyl.

