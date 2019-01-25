Longtime political operative Roger Stone is speaking out for the first time since his Friday arrest in connection to the special counsel’s Russia probe, calling its chief investigation Robert Mueller a “rogue prosecutor” who is helping to turn the United States into the “new Soviet Union.”

“This country is literally run by a rogue prosecutor who has more power than the president,” Stone told InfoWars through his attorney Grant Smith. The Trump ally added that he sees his arrest as part of the United States’ decline into a “new Soviet Union,” adding that he is concerned for the lives of his grandchildren.

InfoWars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson reports:

Stone first asked about the safety of his wife after the stress of the dawn raid, with Smith informing him that she was OK. … Stone also kept repeating the assertion that the indictment against him contains no evidence of Russian collusion while also insisting he is innocent of all the charges. While Stone said he expects to be released after his court appearance later today on a personal recognizance bond, he is expecting to travel to DC next week for arraignment. Stone reportedly fears he could “disappear into the bottom of a modern American gulag archipelago”.

According to Watson, Stone told InfoWars founder Alex Jones in a text message exchange Thursday evening that the special counsel was “setting me up for the kill!” and predicted he would be arrested in the coming days.

Stone was released on a $250,000 bond and slapped with strict travel restrictions, according to ABC News.

Earlier Friday, Stone was arrested in a dramatic pre-dawn raid conducted by a dozen heavily armed FBI agents at his Fort Lauderdale, Flordia, residence. Special counsel spokesperson Peter Carr said in a statement that Stone had been indicted one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. The indictment states that the political operative made several of said false statements in his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

The indictment details Stone’s alleged discussions concerning Democratic National Committee emails published by WikiLeaks in the lead up to Donald Trump defeating his presidential rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Further, the indictment states the Trump campaign directed a senior aide to contact Stone following WikiLeaks’ release of emails from the DNC on July 22, 2016.

White House Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to CNN that the charges against Stone “don’t have anything to do with the president, adding that “this is something that has to do solely with that individual.”

Shortly after, President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the indictment, referring to the Mueller probe as the “Greatest Witch Hunt” in U.S. history. “NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?” he wrote.