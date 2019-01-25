Watch Live: President Donald Trump Shutdown Announcement

President Donald Trump is delivering remarks on the shutdown at 1:30 p.m. Eastern from the White House Rose Garden on Friday.

The announcement comes as the Senate failed to pass either the Democrat or Republican versions of bills to reopen the government on Thursday.

The partial government shutdown reached 35 days on Friday with Republicans and Democrats unable to come to an agreement on a funding bill that would include money to fund border security and a border barrier or wall.

President Trump has several times maintained that he could declare a state of national emergency to secure the southern border and build at least a portion of wall or barrier at the southern border. He has however expressed that he would rather see border security funded through Congress.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook