CNN’s Luis Gutierrez: Trump Acting Like ‘Reckless Child’

After President Donald Trump agreed to re-open the government for three weeks on Friday, CNN contributor Luis Gutierrez ripped Trump for acting like a “reckless child.”

The former Congressman and one of CNN’s newest contributors criticized Trump for accepting a temporary deal “with NO FUNDING for his wall, the SAME DEAL he rejected in December.”

“This is not the behavior of a leader, but of a reckless child who doesn’t care about the harm he inflicts on our nation and our people!” Gutierrez tweeted.

Trump just accepted a temporary deal to end the #governmentshutdown with NO FUNDING for his wall, the SAME DEAL he rejected in December. This is not the behavior of a leader, but of a reckless child who doesn’t care about the harm he inflicts on our nation and our people! — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) January 25, 2019

Last Saturday, after Trump offered to extend the work permits for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients for three years in exchange for $5.7 billion his wall, Gutierrez, who is also a senior policy adviser for the National Partnership of New Americans (NPNA), compared Trump to Leonid Brezhnev.

“President Donald Trump sharing remarks during his shutdown over his border wall in front of a U.S. citizenship oath ceremony is like Soviet strongman Leonid Brezhnev giving a speech on freedom in front of the Berlin Wall,” Gutierrez said. “President Trump has worked systematically to build a ‘Second Wall’ to prevent immigrants from becoming U.S. citizens and fully participating in our democracy.”