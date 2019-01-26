Ocasio-Cortez Cancels Sundance Appearance ‘Due to Complications’ from Shutdown

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed on Saturday, “due to complications” from the government shutdown, that she will not be attending the Sundance premiere of a documentary about her insurgent 2018 campaign.

“For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them,” she tweeted the day after President Donald Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks. “Due to complications from the gov shutdown, I’m sad to say I’ll miss @jubileefilms’ premiere of Knock Down the House.”

Ocasio-Cortez then tweeted out a clip of the film, which also follows “a coal miner’s daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada and a registered nurse in Missouri” as they try to “build a movement of insurgent candidates challenging powerful incumbents in Congress.”

The film festival kicked off in Park City, Utah, this week, and the film about Ocasio-Cortez, who has become one of the main faces of the Resistance, is reportedly one of the most anticipated films.

Ahead of festival, Ocasio-Cortez even made the cover the Hollywood Reporter, which had this headline: “AOC Storms Sundance.”