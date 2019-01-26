Rashida Tlaib: ‘Impeach the Motherf**ker’ Rant Made Me ‘More Relatable’ to House Dems

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) believes her call to “impeach the motherf**cker” actually made her more relatable to her House colleagues.

Tlaib told the Detroit Free Press on Friday that she is “very raw,” not “polished.” But she said speaking from her heart about wanting to impeach President Donald Trump actually made her “more relatable” to other House Democrats.

Tlaib claimed her constituents in southeast Michigan and Detroit have been mostly supportive, and the Free Press pointed out that Tlaib “maintains that the term she used to characterize the president isn’t that far out of the mainstream for someone who grew up in southwest Detroit. She says her counselor from Southwestern High School even called her to congratulate her on it.”

The outlet noted that Tlaib said there have been plenty of “colleagues who have confided the things they’ve said — in private and in public —without there being nearly as much controversy.”

Tlaib recently revealed that Reps. Al Green (D-TX) and Maxine Waters (D-CA), two of the most vocal proponents of impeachment, were “smiling,” and told her that they loved her “spirit” after Tlaib’s “impeach the motherf**er” remarks dominated the news cycle after the first day of this Congress.

“I can tell you I’ve talked to a number of my colleagues, including Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Al Green and others who were very… smiling and telling me we love your spirit. We welcome it. Come to us if you ever need any help or advice,” Tlaib told recently told a local Detroit news outlet. “And they agree that we need to impeach the president of the United States.”