Resistance Gloats After ‘Art of the Cave’: Pelosi ‘Dog Walked’ Trump

Though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not spike the football on Friday after President Donald Trump agreed to re-open the government on her terms, Resistance activists gloated, mocking Trump for the “art of the cave” and declaring that Pelosi “dog walked” Trump.

Dan Pfeiffer, former President Barack Obama’s senior White House adviser, mocked Trump for “The Art of the Cave.”

The Art of the Cave — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 25, 2019

Cardi B agreed with a Resistance activist that Pelosi “dog walked” Trump.

So basically, Nancy Pelosi dog walked Trump. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 25, 2019

The "Art of the Deal" was a phrase that came out of my mouth 30 years ago as a way for Trump to write an autobiography he didn't have. It was a fake marketing idea, not a reality. I regret it every day of my life. Yesterday he put a final nail in the fantasy I helped to create. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) January 26, 2019

“Cave Man” – New York Daily News pic.twitter.com/DZcxLLdFre — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) January 25, 2019

In the latest episode of Art of the Kneel, Trump puts hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work, many of whom his supporters, just to sign the same deal he could have signed in December without doubly enraging the base and dropping his approval rating to it's lowest ever. — feminist next door (@emrazz) January 25, 2019

Just a couple of comments Democrats texted me: "The art of the cave" "Was this the Seinfeld Shutdown? The Shutdown about nothing." — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 25, 2019

Trump Airlines: Failed

Trump Casinos: Failed

Trump Vodka: Failed

Trump Steaks: Failed

Trump Magazine: Failed

Trump Ice: Failed

Trump University: Failed

Trump The Game: Failed

Trump Mortgage: Failed

Trump Shutdown: Failed #TrumpCaved — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 26, 2019

Donald “You’re Fired” Trump is the worst deal maker on the planet. If I made “deals” the way he did, I would not only be laughed at but in jail. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) January 25, 2019

The Art of the Deal 1. Trump agrees to Pelosi’s demand to reopen government temporarily. 2. He gets no border wall funding. 3. He accepts Democrats’ argument that we don’t need a full border wall. 4. He accepts Democrats’ argument for modern border technology instead. pic.twitter.com/BaWcuOttrn — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 25, 2019

.@NYGovCuomo to President Trump: "Is this what you call the art of the deal?” https://t.co/Ulh2BZG6pT pic.twitter.com/WIa3S4mnRX — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) January 25, 2019

Declaring victory, the @POTUS rolls out the white flag of surrender after fomenting an unnecessary crisis. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 25, 2019

"Trump’s cave on Friday is absolute. He will reopen the government and he will not get his wall. Pelosi wins. Trump loses."https://t.co/kq1qOCAeJO — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 25, 2019

The Art of the"Deal": Cave completely without getting anything you want, then threaten to do it all over again in 3 weeks to distract from the arrest of Roger Stone. #RinseAndRepeat #AreYouTiredOfWiinningYet? https://t.co/SzS5dxJ54E — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 26, 2019

What a great deal maker Donald Trump is. – He asks for a wall. -Democrats refuse. – He shuts government down for 5 weeks. – His approval rating drops 4-6 points. – He reopens the Government without gaining anything The Art of the Cave!#TrumpCaved — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 26, 2019

Some of Pelosi’s allies pointed out that they were vindicated because they had argued that Democrats needed a master tactician like Pelosi as Speaker, as opposed to an amateur, to combat Trump.

To all the young turks in the Democratic Party who trashed @SpeakerPelosi: Pelosi 2, Trump 0. This is why the grandma from San Fran was the absolutely right person for this historical moment. #TrumpCaved. — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrantBks) January 25, 2019

How much for the wall? ZERO! And that’s why I always supported and will continue to support a Nancy Pelosi Speakership. 👊 #trumpCaved — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 25, 2019

This is why we fought for Speaker Pelosi.

This is why we worked so hard to take back the House.

This is why we must keep fighting to elect more Democrats. https://t.co/foPAvQapTq — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) January 25, 2019

After all the hoopla about whether Pelosi was right to lead the Dems, she was the first—and only—person who has made Trump bend on anything. She smartly went after his most precious thing: his ego. No fancy speech with sheep clapping for him, and Trump turned into mush. — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) January 25, 2019

Remember when people wondered if Nancy Pelosi was the right person to lead House Democrats? Yeah, me neither. pic.twitter.com/7ocfiRXrWu — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 25, 2019

Democrats don't usually remain this firm, but thanks to Pelosi, they did. And they won. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 25, 2019

Trump is still talking, but his Rose Garden speech can be reduced to two words: Pelosi won. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 25, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is clearly violating the Constitution by serving as both Speaker and President at the same time. 💅🏼 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 25, 2019

