Resistance Gloats After ‘Art of the Cave’: Pelosi ‘Dog Walked’ Trump

Pelosi Talks to Trump
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not spike the football on Friday after President Donald Trump agreed to re-open the government on her terms, Resistance activists gloated, mocking Trump for the “art of the cave” and declaring that Pelosi “dog walked” Trump.

Dan Pfeiffer, former President Barack Obama’s senior White House adviser, mocked Trump for “The Art of the Cave.”

Cardi B agreed with a Resistance activist that Pelosi “dog walked” Trump.

Some of Pelosi’s allies pointed out that they were vindicated because they had argued that Democrats needed a master tactician like Pelosi as Speaker, as opposed to an amateur, to combat Trump.

