‘Resisting the Wall’ March: No to ‘Racist’ ‘Symbol of Hate’

No Border Wall AP Eric Gay
Associated Press/Eric Gay

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s “racist” border wall on Saturday protested against what they claimed is a “symbol of hate” in El Paso, Texas.

A day after Trump agreed to re-open the government for three weeks, the activists reportedly “started at San Jacinto Plaza, stopped at the Santa Fe Bridge, and ended in the neighborhood of Chihuahuita, where construction to repair part of the border fence began a few months ago.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who replaced Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke in Congress, reportedly told activists that “the call for a wall is a symbol of hate.”

Border Network for Human Rights organized the march, and the demonstrations show just how tough it will be for Democrats to compromise with Trump on the border wall without angering their left-wing base.

“We will continue to fight… we will take the streets, we’re actually going to come and do this again and again if Trump continues to divide our families, to separate our families, or to actually insist on the idea of building this wall,” Fernando Garcia, the Director of the Border Network for Human Rights, reportedly said, according to KTSM.

After agreeing to re-open the government, Trump called on Democrats to give him a “fair deal” on a border wall.

“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government either shuts down on February 15th again or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” Trump said on Friday.

The protesters, though, reportedly demanded that Congress “stand strong against funding a racist wall at the southern border.”

