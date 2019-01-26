A South Carolina police officer found a friend in a boy at a local Chick-fil-A last week, shortly after the boy approached him at the restaurant to thank him for his service.

Terence Brister, a Marine Corps. veteran who works as an officer with the Greenville Police Department, wrote in a January 18 Facebook post that he was so touched by the boy’s thank you message that he gave the boy a cookie.

But the boy took his random act of kindness to the next level when he presented Brister with a Chick-fil-A gift card.

Brister then thanked the boy’s parents “for raising a child who loves everyone,” adding that it was moments like the one he experienced that made him proud to serve in law enforcement.

“He is the very reason I have served in USMC, State Police and now City Police. The faith, innocence and love of a child is immeasurable,” Brister wrote in his viral Facebook post, which racked up more than 68,000 shares.

“In a world that’s divided by racial tension, prejudice and discrimination, why can’t adults be more like kids[?] He didn’t see black or white, he saw only a law enforcement officer and who he called a hero,” he added.

Others have conducted random acts of kindness for police officers to thank them for their service.

In September 2016, a Starbucks employee handed out free coffee and food to several New York Police Department officers working overtime to catch the suspect behind an explosion that injured dozens of people.