The Atlantic’s Dick Polman believes the Democrat Party needs a “new massacre” to make gun control “a first-tier story.”

On January 27, 2019, Polman, an Atlantic contributor, noted that the Democrats took control of the House with plans to push gun control. And less than a week after taking control, they followed through by introducing a bill to criminalize private gun sales.

But Polman notes that the gun control bill did not garner major airplay in the establishment media, leading him to suggest a “new massacre” will be key in getting the push more attention. He wrote: “The Democrats’ championing of gun reform is not currently a first-tier story, but a new massacre would likely make it so.”

Polman observes that the January 23, 2019, SunTrust Bank shooting failed to put the Democrats’ gun control push on the map. He misses the fact that bank shooting highlighted the failure of gun control–particularly Florida’s red flag law and waiting periods–rather than the need for it.

