Angel Mom Maureen Maloney, the vice president of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC), says Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)’s staff threatened to call Capitol Police when Angel Families visited her Senate office in Washington, DC, this month.

Maloney — whose 23 years-old son, Matthew Denice, was killed in August 2011 by an illegal alien who ran over him while drunk driving without a license — told SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight that the staff of Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris threatened to call Capitol Police when Angel Families visited the offices of prominent House and Senate Democrats to discuss illegal alien crime.

Meanwhile, Maloney told Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that Harris makes it known that illegal aliens are welcome in her office.

“So we went past her office about two weeks ago, we were in D.C. to see … Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, and Kamala Harris, in front of her office, has a big welcome sign in Spanish that says ‘Dreamers Are Welcome,'” Maloney said.

MANSOUR: Were you welcome? MALONEY: No, in fact, two of the people I was with, they threatened to call Capitol Police on them if they didn’t leave. MANSOUR: Kamala Harris’ staff threatened to call the police on you? MALONEY: Yes.

In her 2020 presidential campaign kickoff speech in Oakland, California, Harris portrayed herself as an advocate for crime victims and thanked illegal aliens for visiting lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

You see, in our system of justice, we believe that harm against any one of us is harm against all of us. That’s why when we file a case, it’s not filed in the name of the victim. It reads, “The People.” This is a point I have often explained to console and counsel survivors of crime, people who faced great harm. Often at the hands of someone they trust – be it a relative or a bank or a big corporation. I would remind them. You are not invisible. We all stand together. [Emphasis added] … During the health care fight, I saw parents and children with grave illnesses walk the halls of the United States Congress, families who had traveled across the country at incredible sacrifice. They came to our nation’s capital believing that if their stories were heard, and if they were seen, their leaders would do the right thing. I saw the same thing with our Dreamers. They came by the thousands. By plane, train, and automobile. I’m sure they were sleeping ten-deep on someone’s living room floor. [Emphasis added]

Maloney said it is illegal aliens who have the upper hand against their American victims, not only when it comes to trying to speak with lawmakers, but also in the court system.

“Illegal aliens are treated with such leniency compared to American citizens. It’s really sickening what goes on in the courts,” Maloney said.

Harris and other elected Democrat lawmakers are “absolutely not” working on behalf of illegal alien crime victims, Maloney said, noting that she and other Angel Families have been unable to meet with Democrats about the immigration issue for years.

“My senators up here, Sen. Markey and Sen. Warren, I’ve tried for years to get an appointment to meet with them. They’re unable to meet with people here in Massachusetts and down in Washington,” Maloney said. “When I’ve been down in Washington to meet with Democrat leaders, they’re not available. Members of AVIAC have been trying to meet with Nancy Pelosi as long as we’ve been in existence and they’ve made public pleas to meet with her and she won’t meet with any of us.”

“No, I don’t feel that the Democrats are representing my family at all,” Maloney said.