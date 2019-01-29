On January 29, 2019, the FBI ended their investigation into the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting without finding a motive for the attack that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded.

According to the AP, FBI special agent in charge Aaron Rouse said, “It wasn’t about MGM, Mandalay Bay or a specific casino or venue. It was all about doing the maximum amount of damage and him obtaining some form of infamy.” But no specific, underlying motive for wanting those things was given, nor why Stephen Paddock pursued them from a Las Vegas hotel room.

There were scattered pieces of information discovered by the investigators. For example, Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who is a Roman Catholic, told police that Paddock had a habit of telling her, “Your God doesn’t love me.” And a car salesman in Reno told police that Paddock talked to him about being depressed “months before the shooting,” but these things did not equate with a motive in the eyes of the FBI.

Police in Las Vegas ended their investigation into the shooting in August 2018. Now the federal investigation is concluded as well, and it appears little is known about what ultimately set Paddock off.

