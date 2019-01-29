Never Trumper Ana Navarro Compares Kamala Harris to Oprah

Never Trumper Ana Navarro on Monday evening gushed over Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), even comparing her to Oprah Winfrey.

Harris participated in an Iowa town hall event on CNN, and Navarro effusively praised Harris’s performance and ability to connect with “people on a personal basis.”

“Town-hall format was made for @KamalaHarris. She has an Oprah-like domain of stage & camera,” Navarro, CNN’s “conservative” pundit, tweeted. “She connects w/people on personal basis. Remembers names. The questions have been all over the map. She’s answered w/empathy & policy. Unlike Trump, she laughs easily and contagiously…”

Town-hall format was made for @KamalaHarris. She has an Oprah-like domain of stage & camera. She connects w/people on personal basis. Remembers names. The questions have been all over the map. She’s answered w/empathy & policy. Unlike Trump, she laughs easily and contagiously… — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 29, 2019

Navarro, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, has been begging Democrats to nominate someone she can vote for in 2020. The Never Trumper has indicated that she could be open to voting for any Democrat not named Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I don’t have a dog in this fight. I’m happy about this @KamalaHarris Iowa townhall. It feels like we’re finally off to the races in the effort to rid ourselves of the stain in US history that is the Trump Presidency,” Navarro added. “All I want is a candidate who can beat him (and the Russians).”