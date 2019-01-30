Donald Trump: Congressional Compromise Committee ‘Wasting Their Time’ Without Border Barriers

Border Patrol officers keep watch before US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen inaugurates the first completed section of President Trumps 30-foot border wall in the El Centro Sector, at the US Mexico border in Calexico, California on October 26, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo …
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump warned the bipartisan Congressional compromise committee on Wednesday to include funding for physical barriers on the border.

“If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time!” he wrote on Twitter.

The group of 17 lawmakers meets for the first time on Wednesday to come up with a deal on funding border security during the temporary truce in the government shutdown fight for three weeks.

Earlier this week, the president expressed doubt that the committee could come up with a compromise that could earn the support of Republicans and Democrats.

“I personally think it’s less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board,” Trump said Sunday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The shutdown fight truce ends February 15.

The president also warned about additional caravans of migrants headed to the United States.

