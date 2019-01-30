President Donald Trump warned the bipartisan Congressional compromise committee on Wednesday to include funding for physical barriers on the border.

“If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time!” he wrote on Twitter.

The group of 17 lawmakers meets for the first time on Wednesday to come up with a deal on funding border security during the temporary truce in the government shutdown fight for three weeks.

Earlier this week, the president expressed doubt that the committee could come up with a compromise that could earn the support of Republicans and Democrats.

“I personally think it’s less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board,” Trump said Sunday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The shutdown fight truce ends February 15.

The president also warned about additional caravans of migrants headed to the United States.

“Three separate caravans marching to our Border. The numbers are tremendous.” @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019