Donald Trump: Peace Talks ‘Proceeding Well’ in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that ongoing negotiations with the Taliban in Afghanistan were “proceeding well,” giving new hope to Americans ready to end the 18-year war.

“Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never ending war,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will soon see if talks will be successful?”

Taliban officials and American negotiators agreed to the outlines of a peace agreement between Afghanistan officials and the Taliban and are exploring details of a commitment to keep terror groups out of the country.

The president also cited progress in his fight against the Islamic State in Syria.

“Caliphate will soon be destroyed,” he promised. “Unthinkable two years ago.”

