Illegal Alien Officially Charged with Murdering Four Americans in Nevada

An illegal alien from El Salvador has been officially charged with murdering four Americans, including an elderly couple, in South Reno and Gardnerville, Nevada.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 19-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last week after suspected him of murdering 56-year-old Connie Koontz, 74-year-old Sophia Renken, 81-year-old Gerald David and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David between January 10 and 15.

Now, prosecutors in Washoe County and Douglas County have charged Martinez-Guzman with four counts of murder and five counts of burglary.

The illegal alien allegedly murdered all of the Americans in their homes during armed burglaries. In a confession to police, authorities said Martinez-Guzman admitted to murdering Gerald and Sharon David using a gun he stole from their house.

Martinez-Guzman has family currently living in Carson City, Nevada — including his mother and some siblings — and has been living illegally in the U.S. for at least a year.

Connie Koontz was allegedly murdered by the illegal alien just a day before her mother’s 80th birthday. Koontz, herself, was set to turn 57 five days after her killing. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Koontz family in the wake of Connie’s murder.

“We still find ourselves wondering how someone can literally take the life of the happiest, and kindest woman on earth with the most infectious smile and laugh,” relatives wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Nevertheless, here we are; a family and community forever scarred by this catastrophic loss. Her 21-year-old daughter, and best friend, Madison, is taking on a horrendous amount of responsibility as she grieves and awaits the answers that she and the rest of the family so desperately need.”

Also allegedly murdered by the illegal alien was Sophia Renken. Prosecutors said Renken was murdered by Martinez-Guzman in her home as well.

Gerald and Sharon David were both beloved members of the south Reno community where they were heavily involved with the Reno Rodeo Association. Gerald was president of the organization in 2006 and Sharon was a member of the group.

“This is just a hard day for everyone,” current Reno Rodeo Association President Mike Torvinen told the media when their murder was revealed to the public.

The illegal alien is being held currently on a $500,000 bail but will be ineligible for bail once he is transferred over to Washoe County by authorities.

A trial date has not yet been announced for the murder case.