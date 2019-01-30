Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Wednesday was awarded over $580,000 in damages in his lawsuit against his neighbor, Rene Boucher, who attacked him while doing yard work at his Bowling Green, K.Y., residence in 2017.

A jury awarded the senator $375,000 in punitive damages and an addition $200,000 for pain and suffering. Boucher must also fork over $7,834 to cover Paul’s medical expenses.

Appearing in court Tuesday, an apologetic Boucher told a jury that he tackled Paul when he saw a stack pile of brush begin to form near the property line between their homes. The attack resulted in Paul suffering several broken ribs and a bruised lung. “It was an irrational thing I did, and it’s two minutes of my life I wish I could take back,” Boucher said of the attack. “What I did was wrong.”

In a statement, the Kentucky Republican Paul said he is optimistic that the decision will send a “clear message that violence is not the answer.”

Matt Baker, an attorney for Boucher, said his client will appeal.