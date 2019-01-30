Report: Nancy Pelosi to Attend Pre-Grammy Party with Hollywood Elites

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to attend a party with some of the top stars in the music industry prior to the Grammy awards, according to a report.

The Grammy Awards air February 10 — just five days before Congress faces another partial government shutdown deadline.

Music mogul Clive Davis will host the party, typically held prior to the annual award ceremony. Tables at the party are going for up to $100,000, according to the New York Post.

A long list of celebrities, including Jamie Foxx, Post Malone, Diplo, Alice Cooper, Marc Anthony, Berry Gordy, and Smokey Robinson are all expected to attend the high-profile bash.

Nancy Pelosi, to be clear, is no stranger to star-studded events with the music elite. But her renewed status as Speaker of the House and her role as the primary political force against President Donald Trump will bring more attention to the event.

In 2017, Pelosi attended the Davis party with Jerry Seinfeld, Martha Stewart, Tina Fey, Alicia Keys, and superstar rapper Jay-Z.

Musician Tony Bennett and the Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart also attended her swearing-in ceremony earlier in January.