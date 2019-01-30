Report: Secret Service Makes Arrest After Incident with Chinese Motorcade Near White House

With steam from an underground grate in the background, a Metropolitan Police officer and Secret Service Police officer react to a large gust of frigid wind while blocking the road on 17th Street at the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP …
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. Secret Service arrested one person following an incident involving a motorcade carrying Chinese officials near the White House on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

“On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 12:55 pm, near 17th and F Streets NW, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a Police Officer after they attempted to impeded the progress of vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area,” the Secret Service spokesperson said. “The individual will be transported to MPD 2D for processing.”

The apparent protester has not been identified at this time, nor the Chinese officials inside the motorcade.

Earlier Wednesday, videos of significant police activity outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building were shared to social media.

https://twitter.com/JessicaStoneTV/status/1090672652019212294

The incident came as U.S. and Chinese officials kicked off two days of negotiations aimed at settling the ongoing trade dispute between the two economic powerhouses.

.