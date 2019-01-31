China’s Vice Premier pledged to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Thursday that China will purchase five million tons of soybeans a day from the U.S.

China has begun making these purchases on a smaller scale and will be increasing those purchases to five million tons of soybeans per day, China’s Vice Premier Liu He pledged to President Trump Thursday.

“That’s going to make our farmers happy, that’s a lot of soybeans,” said president Trump.

The meeting Thursday culminated on the second day of meetings between Chinese and U.S. trade officials in Washington, DC. Trump referred to the vice premier a friend of his and one of the most respected men in the world.

Liu acknowledged his trip was to “follow through” on the agreement made between Presidents Trump and Xi. The two presidents met in person last at the G20 in Argentina, where they agreed to an intensive 90-day period of trade negotiations.

“We haven’t talked about extending the deadline,” Trump told reporters of the deadline to come up with a deal before the U.S. increases 10 percent in tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent.

Both sides stressed the absolute necessity of enforcement for any trade deal made between the two nations. The two sides have discussed protections of intellectual property and enforcement over two days of trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese trade representatives.

President Trump said of negotiations, “We’ve made tremendous progress.” He told reporters there wasn’t a date set yet for the next meeting between himself and president Xi.

“Theres a tremendous relationship and warm feeling,” said Trump.

Robert Lighthizer will be heading to China with a team in February after a brief pause for the Chinese New Year.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook