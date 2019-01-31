Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is remembering 21-year-old star graduate Sarah Root three years after her death, when an illegal alien drunk driver allegedly hit and killed her in a car crash.

During an interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Ernst said Root’s killing is the “prime example” of illegal aliens quite literally getting away with alleged murder. Root’s accused killer, an illegal alien from Honduras who was shipped into the country by the Obama administration, was released from custody and is likely to have fled the U.S. without being prosecuted.

“Sarah was a bright young woman,” Ernst continued. “In fact, the day before she was killed she had just graduated from Bellevue University with a 4.0 GPA, bright future ahead of her.”

“Her family has yet to see justice,” Ernst said.

Listen to Ernst’s full interview here:

In honor of Root, Ernst and other GOP Senators have introduced “Sarah’s Law” into Congress every year since 2016 that would prohibit federal immigration officials from releasing any illegal alien who has committed a violent crime against an American citizen.

“Sarah’s case is the prime example [of people] who are allowed to be here illegally, do others harm, and then they’re allowed to get away with it,” Ernst said. “We can’t allow it to continue.”

The vast majority of Americans — more than 80 percent — have said they want a crackdown on illegal alien crime, including 96 percent of Republican voters, 70 percent of Democrat voters, and 79 percent of swing voters.

Last year, alone, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested nearly 2,000 convicted and suspected illegal alien killers, leaving behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

Most recently, illegal aliens have been accused of murdering Americans in some of the most high-profile cases in the country.

Days before New Year's Eve, 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran of Knoxville, Tennessee, was killed in a car crash allegedly caused by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo. Likewise, the day after Christmas, 33-year-old Newman, California, police officer Ronil Singh was gunned down during a traffic stop and allegedly killed by 32-year-old illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga. Madison Wells, a 16-year-old, was allegedly stabbed to death by her former boyfriend, an illegal alien, at a New Jersey home last year, Breitbart News reported. The most famous murder has been the case of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iow, who was allegedly killed by 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, who is accused of dumping her body in a rural cornfield. Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

