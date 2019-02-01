Donald Trump: ‘Time to Start Coming Home’ from ‘Endless Wars’

President Donald Trump reasserted his promise on Friday to withdraw the United States from conflicts in Afghanistan and Syria.

“I inherited a total mess in Syria and Afghanistan, the ‘Endless Wars’ of unlimited spending and death,” Trump wrote on Twitter, recalling his campaign promise.

The president reminded Americans that they were spending $50 billion a year in Afghanistan, but he noted that peace talks were on the table.

“It is now time to start coming home and, after many years, spending our money wisely,” Trump said. “Certain people must get smart!”

Trump noted approvingly that peace talks were underway in Afghanistan and that the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) was nearly eliminated in Syria.

“Syria was loaded with ISIS until I came along. We will soon have destroyed 100% of the Caliphate, but will be watching them closely,” he wrote.

Trump’s desire to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Syria has been cooled by the National Security Establishment in his administration. Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and H.R. McMaster, former National Security Council adviser, repeatedly warned Trump not to make a swift withdrawal from the Middle East.

The president also discussed in a New York Times interview his willingness to end the wars in the Middle East.

“We’re involved in wars that are 6,000 miles away. We’re involved in wars where it’s just absolutely insane what we’re doing, and the money we’re spending, where in Afghanistan, we’re spending $50 billion,” he said. “That’s more than most countries spend for everything.”

