Michael Avenatti Won’t Face Criminal Charges in Domestic Violence Dispute

Michael Avenatti, the attorney of pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, will not face charges in connection to a November 2018 domestic violence arrest, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office announced Friday.

“The City Attorney’s Office has reviewed all of the reports in this matter and considered all of the evidence,” a statement from the Attorney’s Office reads.

“This matter has been set for city attorney hearings in which both the victim and the suspect will have an opportunity to be heard on different days. The victim will be advised of services available to her. The suspect will be informed that although we decline to file charges at this time, this matter remains open and we may file charges at any time prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations.”

An actress who said she had a relationship with Avenatti, who once considered a bid for the presidency, alleged that he dragged her across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment following an argument over money, according to court documents.

The actress, Mareli Miniutti, wrote in a sworn statement that during the argument, Avenatti shouted expletives at her and told her she was “ungrateful” before he hit her in the face with pillows. She also stated Avenatti attempted to pull her out of a bed in his guest bedroom and snatched her phone away before she screamed for help.

In her request for a restraining order against Avenatti, Miniutti said she was wearing only a T-shirt and underpants when he grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out of the bed. The order was ultimately granted.

She said she was scratched on her side and leg. Court papers include photographs that appear to show bruises.

Miniutti said she eventually ran back into the bedroom, put on pants and ran to a service elevator, riding to the lobby with Avenatti. A friend picked her up and took her to the friend’s home, where she called Los Angeles police.

Avenatti was released on $50,000 bail after his arrest.

After his release, the embattled lawyer vowed in a brief statement to be “fully vindicated when all of this is said and done.”

Avenatti recently garnered headlines for attending an annual porn industry event — known as the “Oscars of Porn” — where he told attendees in a speech that President Donald Trump should have attended “because he’s fucked more people than anybody.”

“It’s an honor for me to be here tonight because Bob Mueller and I were co-nominated for an award tonight. It’s a joint award. It’s ‘Best Domination of a Sitting U.S. President,’” the lawyer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.