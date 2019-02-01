Planned Parenthood Federation of America called for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign in response to his racist yearbook photo scandal.

“There is no place for Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist actions or language,” Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement emailed to reporters. “He must step down as Governor.”

There is no place for @GovernorVA’s racist actions or language in our democracy, or our country. He should resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/zTfWx8ehd9 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) February 2, 2019

Northam received nearly $2 million in donations from Planned Parenthood during his run for governor in 2017, as he advocated for pro-abortion policies.

Northam apologized Friday after the photo was published, insisting that it did not represent who he was.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam said. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine and in public service.”