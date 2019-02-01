President Donald Trump plans to offer a bipartisan blueprint for Washington to work for the future of American greatness in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

“Together we can bring decades of political stalemate, we can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future,” Trump plans to say, according to a senior Trump administration official. “The decision is ours to make.”

Trump will urge members of Congress to “reject the politics of resistance and retribution,” according to the official, even though he recently ended a frustrating 35-day partial government shutdown fight, earning zero significant concessions from Democrats.

“He’s going to offer a path forward,” the official noted during a briefing with reporters ahead of the speech.

The speech will focus on the greatness of the American economy, immigration reform, approving the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, China, infrastructure, lowering health care costs, and the plan forward on foreign military efforts around the world.

He will also address illegal immigration and the importance of respect for human life. The ongoing struggle for democracy in Venezuela will also be a topic of discussion.

The official noted that the speech was not finished, adding that the president himself would make final edits prior to the address on Tuesday night. Many of the president’s guests for the speech are expected to be announced on Monday, the official confirmed.