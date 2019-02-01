Tennessee State Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) is pushing a bill to allow firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to carry guns while on the clock.

Fox 17 reports that the legislation, Senate Bill 0422, would allow handguns to be carried by firefighters and EMTs who “complete a firearm training program.”

Hensley introduced SB0422 on January 31, 2019. The Tennessee General Assembly homepage summarizes the legislation: “As introduced, allows firefighters and emergency medical technicians to carry handguns while engaged in the performance of official duties; requires annual completion of a firearm training program.”

