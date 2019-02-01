Virginia House Democrat Caucus Calls for Ralph Northam to Resign

The Virginia House Democrat Caucus is calling on embattled Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) to resign after a photo resurfaced Friday allegedly featuring him and another individual in blackface and KKK attire.

“We are so deeply saddened by the news that has been revealed today. We are having trouble reconciling our experience with Governor Northam with what we see in this photo,” the statement begins. “The Governor Northam we know is a great friend and ally, who has served and dedicated himself to our Commonwealth and the nation. However, constituents’ trust in their elected officials is paramount.”

“We regret to say that we are no longer confident in the Governor’s representation of Virginians. Though it brings us no joy to do so, we must call for Governor Northam’s resignation,” it concludes.

