Breitbart News’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle joined One America News Network’s Graham Ledger on The Daily Ledger on Wednesday evening to discuss the radical Democrats in Congress, in Virginia, and on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

Boyle said when asked by Ledger for his thoughts on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti bowing out of 2020 presidential aspirations:

I’m kind of rooting for as many Democrats as possible to run in 2020–we’re doing all sorts of exciting profiles and stuff on all the Democrats over at Breitbart. But the point is is yeah, it’s partially because there’s so many other candidates running on the Democrat side. You’ve got Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo is probably going to get in, it looks like Michael Bloomberg is going to get in, we’ve got this guy Howard Schultz who’s running as an independent. You’ve got Joe Biden looking at it, you’ve got Bernie [Sanders] looking at another run–so the point is with all these Democrats running–Julian Castro is in the race, Eric Holder is talking about–the point is with all these other Democrats running I don’t think that Garcetti really saw a pathway to the nomination so he decided to kind of bow out. But, look, the way I see it is we’ll take on all comers from the right. We think that as many of them should run as possible because it will give us an opportunity to explore how their ideas are radical and won’t work for the country.

Breitbart's Matt Boyle on Democrats Eliminating God & Pushing Abortion: https://t.co/XvlB5GGsWd via @YouTube — One America News (@OANN) January 31, 2019

After discussing with Ledger how Democrats were considering removing the phrase “so help me God” from the oath of members of Congress, Boyle also explained how radical the Democrat Party has become with newly elected officials like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) leading their freshman class. Boyle said:

The radical wing of the Democrat Party, which is basically the entire Democrat Party at this point, there’s hardly any Democrats inside their party that will stand up to it, knows no bounds. They will go unbelievable limits–and by the way, not only this [the effort to strike ‘so help me God’ from the oath] but we’re also seeing elements of the Democrat Party, sitting members of Congress, who are connected to anti-Semitic organizations and their entire leadership of their party–the chairman of their party, their leadership in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer–none of them stand up to anti-Semitism. So, for all the bluster that we heard about the right and anti-Semitism for so long for so many years, all of that turns out to be fake, but what we see is actual anti-Semitism taking over the Democrat Party, actual extremism taking over the Democrat Party, and their leaders do nothing about it. They stand there and do nothing.

At that point, Ledger brought up the effort in Virginia by Democrats to allow infanticide–abortion of a child as the mother is giving birth to a baby–and Boyle made clear that again the radicalism is not just one member but the whole Democrat Party.

“Their governor is defending that lawmaker and that proposal, by the way, as somehow reasonable,” Boyle said. “So it’s not just this one delegate member in the Virginia statehouse. This is the Democrat Party of the future. They believe in killing babies as they’re being born. It’s absolutely unbelievable. It’s totally extreme. It’s outside the mainstream. These people are radicals and they need to be stopped.”