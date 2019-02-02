Donald Trump Golfs with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods

President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing with golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, according to the White House.

The president arrived at Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida, at 9:13 a.m. The press was not allowed on the course to follow the president.

Later on Saturday, Trump shared a photo on Twitter of the celebrity golfing trio:

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

Saturday’s trip ends Trump’s 69-day golfing drought, as he has not hit the links since his trip to Palm Beach during Thanksgiving weekend.

He spent his Christmas and New Year’s holiday at the White House as a result of the ongoing partial government shutdown fight.

The president left the club at 2:39 p.m.

Other social media accounts shared photos of the trio’s game: