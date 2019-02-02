Donald Trump: Traffickers Bringing Women Across Border for Super Bowl

President Donald Trump again highlighted the importance of a physical border on the southern border, pointing to the ongoing problem of human trafficking.

During a White House event highlighting the problems of human trafficking, Trump said that the Super Bowl was an unfortunate magnet for traffickers.

“It’s a big movement now because of the Super Bowl, if you can believe this,” Trump said. “They are bringing in a lot of women through the southern border for the Super Bowl.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said they have made more than 40 arrests as a result of human trafficking ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Some of the victims that we have saved, unfortunately, include underage children that had been brought in for the purposes of being sold and abused as part of Super Bowl activities,” she said.

Trump expressed frustration at Democrats for blocking any physical barriers on the border, noting that human traffickers were the most likely to cross the border illegally rather than through ports of entry.

“I think Nancy Pelosi should be ashamed of herself because she’s hurting a lot of people,” Trump said. “And I think the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves.”