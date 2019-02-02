President Donald Trump expressed shock after Governor Ralph Northam’s attempt to walk back an admission of guilt on Saturday for a racist photo in his military school yearbook.

“Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia just stated, ‘I believe that I am not either of the people in that photo.’ Trump wrote on Twitter. “This was 24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture and after making the most horrible statement on ‘super’ late-term abortion. Unforgivable!”

Northam hosted a press conference on Saturday to try to explain why a photo of a person in blackface and a person in a KKK costume was on his yearbook page, despite admitting that he was “in” the photo on Friday.

“It was definitely not me,” Northam said on Saturday. “I can tell by looking at it.”

Trump also recalled Republican candidate Ed Gillespie’s close loss against Northam in 2017.

“Ed Gillespie, who ran for Governor of the Great State of Virginia against Ralph Northam, must now be thinking Malpractice and Dereliction of Duty with regard to his Opposition Research Staff,” Trump wrote. “If they find that terrible picture before the election, he wins by 20 points!”

Gillespie lost by nine points against Northam.

Northam repeatedly accused Gillespie of “racist rhetoric and fearmongering” during the campaign.

Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia just stated, “I believe that I am not either of the people in that photo.” This was 24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture and after making the most horrible statement on “super” late term abortion. Unforgivable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019