Illinois Democrats Push ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban, Firearm Registration

With Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) at the helm and Democrat-led majorities in the House and Senate, Illinois lawmakers are pushing an “assault weapons” ban and firearm registration requirements.

The Telegraph reports that an “assault weapons” ban–Senate Bill 107–is being sponsored by State Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield). The legislation bans the sale of numerous commonly-owned semiautomatic firearms including certain pistols and shotguns, and requires registration of certain firearms that gun owners may already possess.

The bill is written so that failure to register results in a felony charge.

The Prairie State Wire reports that another bill being pushed would require the Illinois State Police to search the social media accounts of applicants seeking a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. The social media accounts of current FOID card holders would also be searched before their cards can be renewed.

State Rep. Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove) is pushing the bill requiring the social media searches.

Illinois State Rifle Association executive director Richard Pearson commented on the proposed social media searches, saying, “You can…have your FOID card revoked if the Illinois State Police finds something they disagree with. This bill would make Adolf Hitler proud—no 1st Amendment Rights, no 2nd Amendment Rights, and no 4th Amendment Rights.”

