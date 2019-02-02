Registered Sex Offender Shot Twice After Allegedly Invading Home

A registered sex offender was shot twice Friday morning after allegedly invading a home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Fox 8 reported that the registered offender, 38-year-old Tyrell L. Johnson, allegedly entered the home through a back door around 6:30 am. Police indicated that there was a confrontation between Johnson and the homeowner, with the homeowner eventually shooting Johnson twice.

According to CBS 17, Johnson fled the scene before police arrived, driving himself to the hospital. His condition was not reported.

Johnson “registered as a sex offender after a 2008 conviction to second-degree sex offense in Pasquotank County.”

WITN reported that Johnson also has a manslaughter conviction.

