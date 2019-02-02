Watch Live: Pro-Life Activists Rally to Stop Virginia Abortion Extremism

The fallout from a proposed law in Virginia that would allow abortion up to the moment of birth includes pro-life advocates protesting on Saturday outside of a now-canceled town hall meeting of Kathy Tran, the Democrat in the state legislature who sponsored it.

Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) along with The Virginia Family Foundation, Virginia Society for Human Life, Students for Life, and other groups will gather in Lorton, Virginia, to protest the push for radical abortion laws in Virginia and elsewhere around the country even if Tran decided to cancel her town hall.

New York just passed a similar law that allows third-trimester abortions.

“On the heels of New York’s radical expansion of abortion, Delegate Tran’s bill and Governor [Ralph] Northam’s statements reveal with alarming clarity what the modern Democratic Party stands for and their agenda for our nation – abortion on demand, up until the moment of delivery and even beyond,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, said in announcing the protest, which is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

“This position is irreconcilable with the beliefs, values, and desires of most Americans,” Dannenfelser said.

Northam said in a radio interview that if a baby was aborted right before birth the child would be “kept comfortable” while his or her fate was determined by the woman giving birth and her physicians.

VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother" pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

The proposal of the bill that could lead to infanticide surfaced after State Delegate Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) questioned Tran while the bill was being debated.

“Where it’s obvious that a woman is about to give birth,” Gilbert said. “She has physical signs that she is about to give birth. Would that still be a point at which she could request an abortion if she was so certified?”

“Mr. Chairman, that would be, you know, a decision that the doctor, the physician would make at that point,” Tran said.

“I understand. I’m asking if your bill allows that?” Gilbert said.

“My bill would allow that, yes,” Tran said.

Other speakers include Victoria Cobb, The Family Foundation of Virginia; Olivia Gans Turner, Virginia Society for Human Life; Amy McInerny, director, Respect Life for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington.; Tina Whittington, Students for Life; Alison Centofante, Live Action; Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America; and Katrina Gallic, March for Life.

