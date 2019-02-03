Greatest of All Time Tom Brady’s 6th Super Bowl Win Infuriates Trump Haters

When the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday evening with a 13-3 defeat of the Los Angeles Rams, it was a massive loss for haters of President Donald Trump — an ardent supporter of the Patriots and their quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Brady wins his sixth Super Bowl ring comes at 41 years old, and the media and other critics of Trump–including CNN and the Daily Beast–cannot be happy.

Earlier on Sunday, the Daily Beast ran a hit piece on Boston sports fans, calling the city’s history one filled with racism. The piece cited as “evidence” for the claim the fact that former Boston Celtics stars Kevin McHale and Larry Bird were white and that Tom Brady, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and Patriots owner Bob Kraft are Trump supporters, as well as Tom Yawkey — the former Red Sox owner who did not racially integrate the team until after the rest of Major League Baseball decades ago.

From the Daily Beast piece:

The whole institution of Boston sports, from root to stem, is tinged with the sort of racism that brought Trump into office. The Boston Red Sox were the last MLB team to desegregate, more than a decade after Jackie Robinson entered the league. The Sox’s first owner, Tom Yawkey, was an infamous racist whose speech was peppered with racial slurs. Larry Bird became a symbol of white resentment during his time in the NBA, his jersey appearing as a symbol of white entitlement to black spaces in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. His large teammate, Kevin McHale, was spotted at a Trump rally during the election.

But the Daily Beast was not alone in attacking Brady, the Patriots, and Boston fans in general over Trump.

CNN on Saturday ran a piece calling the Patriots the “most hated team of all time” in large part because of Trump:

The New England Patriots are evolving into the most hated team of all time, and Donald Trump isn't helping matters | By Terence Moore for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/TQtiHLAXxB pic.twitter.com/8YsCjWU18e — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2019

Many others in media criticized Brady, Kraft, Belichick, or the Patriots in general over Trump:

When you see that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is still a Trump fanboy and think you know who you are rooting for in the Super Bowl but then remember that Rams owner Stan Kroenke donated $1M to Trump. pic.twitter.com/Em4iEY5JVR — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 2, 2019

Back in the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and the Patriots can't escape Donald Trump. https://t.co/eS3OE7oDhK pic.twitter.com/Ofq6ZLTEIu — ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2019

Excited for the game! Fun fact, both the Patriots owner (who’s a Republican) and the Rams owner (who’s a Democrat) donated $1 million each to Donald Trump’s inaugural celebration! lololol tax the rich — maura quint (@behindyourback) February 3, 2019

According to the Daily Caller, President Trump wished the Patriots well in the Super Bowl ahead of time, saying: “I think they’ll do good.”

Trump and Brady have been close for many years. As Breitbart News has reported many times over the years, the media cannot stand their friendship — including Brady having had a red “Make America Great Again” hat in his locked during the 2016 presidential race. While Brady has been tight-lipped about politics, many suspect he is a Republican — and clearly a supporter of Trump.

Brady even ran a play at one point during the Super Bowl, yelling “Reagan!” before the snap to audible — sending the play to the right, what appeared to be an homage to the late President Ronald Reagan:

Tom Brady said 'REAGAN' to call an audible. It was a run to the right. pic.twitter.com/cNdlZKTdFp — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2019

But with Sunday night’s victory over the Rams, Brady is officially the greatest quarterback in the history of the game — with now his sixth Super Bowl victory. And he said post-game speaking with reporters that he is not done yet, so he might be back next year.