Authorities arrested an Oregon man on Thursday, accusing him of repeatedly raping an infant girl.

Police arrested Edd S. Lahar, 30, charging him with multiple sexual assault charges— including first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, the Oregonian reported.

Officers with the Corvallis Police Department received a tip Wednesday stating that Lahar kept child pornography on his cellphone, prompting authorities to investigate.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for his house, finding evidence which “uncovered numerous incidents of sex crimes.” police said.

The alleged instances of sexual abuse took place in June, July, and August 2018, and again in January 2019, WGHP reported.

Lahar is currently in custody at the Benton County Jail, where he is being held on $6.7 million bond.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on the suspect to call Detective Greg Kantola at 541-766-6781.

People who have been convicted of raping infants have received serious penalties for their crimes. One Texas man was sentenced in October to 244 years in prison for raping his infant daughter, at 38 days old, while he was high on methamphetamine.