Houston Top Cop: We Do Not Need Prayers, We Need Gun Control

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says officers do not need prayers from elected officials, rather they need the passage of more gun control.

Acevedo pushed for more gun control the day after drug suspects opened fire on police officers in Houston, wounding four.

The Washington Post quoted Acevedo saying, “WE DON’T elect people to pray for us. We elect people to lead us.” He added, “I appreciate your prayers … but the question is, what are policymakers willing to do, besides prayers, to address a public-health epidemic?”

CNN reports that the four officers were serving a warrant on the suspected drug dealers. Acevedo’s solution to this scenario is more gun control for law-abiding citizens.

He wants an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, and a requirement background checks for private gun sellers at gun shows.

On January 15, 2019, Breitbart News reported Department of Justice (DOJ) figures showing that fewer than three percent of prisoners who used guns for crime acquired those guns at a gun show or at retail. The vast majority — 56 percent — stole their guns, acquired them at the scene of a crime, or got them via the black market. So Acevedo’s war on gun shows would do little to prevent criminals from getting guns, but it might keep a grandpa from buying a shotgun he was going to use to duck hunt with his grandson.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.