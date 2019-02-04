Paul Begala on Trump WH Schedule Leak: ‘Betrayal of Our National Security’

Paul Begala, who worked in former President Bill Clinton’s White House, on Monday said the White House official who leaked President Donald Trump’s private schedules betrayed the country’s national security.

Axios, which published the leaked documents on Sunday, found that Trump has spent nearly 60% of his time since the midterms in “Executive Time.”

“Set aside my strong opposition to @realDonaldTrump,” Begala tweeted. “As a former senior White House official, it is a betrayal of our national security to leak any POTUS’ schedule.”

Begala added that the “hatred and disloyalty all around him is remarkable.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has had multiple Oval Office interviews with Trump, said a “White House aide is weaponizing his schedules, which says a lot about how people in the White House feel about the man they work for.”

